Defensive, hostile and sloppy: Alberta’s new electoral maps not a gerrymandering nightmare but not great

How would the UCP react if the NDP did this? Spoiler: Not well.

The process of redistributing Alberta’s electoral boundaries is normally a fairly boring administrative process but, like most things in Alberta politics these days, nothing is spared from political drama. The chaos machine chugs along.

The new maps proposed by an Advisory Panel to the Special Select Committee on Electoral Boundaries were tabled in the Legislature last week, with no shortage of controversy. These maps replaced the maps proposed by the bipartisan Electoral Boundaries Commission that were tossed aside by Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government more than six months ago.