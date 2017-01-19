The Alberta New Democratic Party raised more than the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties combined in the final quarter of 2016 and more than any other party over the entire year, according to financial disclosures published by Elections Alberta. The NDP… Continue Reading →
Become famous in Alberta politics and one day you could have a provincial electoral district named in your honour. It has become a custom in recent decades in Alberta for electoral districts to be named after former politicians. As far… Continue Reading →
Anytime you talk about redrawing the electoral map in Alberta, it won’t take long before someone complains that rural areas are overrepresented in the Legislative Assembly. So, as the Electoral Boundaries Commission public hearings are set to begin I was not… Continue Reading →
Alberta’s carbon tax, lauded by economists and experts and derided by opposition conservatives, came into force on January 1, 2017. From photo-ops at gas pumps to outright climate change denial, opposition to the carbon tax has been nothing short of hysterical… Continue Reading →
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended December 31, 2016, compiled on January 3, 2017 by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. Edmonton… Continue Reading →
The process of redrawing the electoral map for Alberta’s next provincial election will begin in a few weeks. The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission will propose a new map of provincial constituency boundaries to reflect changes in population since the last time the… Continue Reading →
Back in October 2015, I shared a list of podcasts that were on my regular listening feed. Each year I purposely look for new podcasts to listen to. This means removing some of my older regular listens and keeping some… Continue Reading →
In case you missed it, I joined Portia Clark on CBC Edmonton’s Radio Active program last week to talk about my annual list of Alberta MLA’s to watch. The interview begins at the 7:30 mark in the embedded player above. Once… Continue Reading →
A defamation lawsuit wrapped with a big bow. Any hope Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party had of making the story of Sandra Jansen’s harassment go away is long gone as a political operative working for Jason Kenney’s leadership campaign has launched… Continue Reading →
Outspoken Wildrose Party MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who finds himself frequently at odds with leader Brian Jean, remains in his high-profile role as Official Opposition Finance & Treasury critic after a shuffle of critic portfolios in the Wildrose caucus this week. But according to… Continue Reading →
Combing through Hansard, I frequently come across amusing, witty and interesting transcripts of debates that have occurred in the Alberta Legislature since the record keeping service began 45 years ago. Over the weekend I came across an amusing exchange between two MLAs… Continue Reading →
© 2017 daveberta.ca – Alberta Politics — Powered by WordPress
Theme by Anders Noren — Up ↑
Recent Comments