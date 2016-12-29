daveberta.ca - Alberta Politics

On CBC: Alberta MLAs to watch in 2017

Alberta MLAs to watch in 2017: Shannon Phillips, Sarah Hoffman, Sandra Jansen, Derek Fildebrandt, Brian Jean, RIchard Starke, Thomas Dang, Christina Gray, Jessica Littlewood, and David Swann.

In case you missed it, I joined Portia Clark on CBC Edmonton’s Radio Active program last week to talk about my annual list of Alberta MLA’s to watch. The interview begins at the 7:30 mark in the embedded player above. Once… Continue Reading →

2016/12/28 0

The PC Party’s Christmas gift to the NDP

A defamation lawsuit wrapped with a big bow. Any hope Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party had of making the story of Sandra Jansen’s harassment go away is long gone as a political operative working for Jason Kenney’s leadership campaign has launched… Continue Reading →

2016/12/23 9

Wildrose Shuffles Critics, Fildebrandt no longer Public Accounts Committee Chairman

Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt faced a bizarre 72 hour suspension from the Official Opposition caucus this week.

Outspoken Wildrose Party MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who finds himself frequently at odds with leader Brian Jean, remains in his high-profile role as Official Opposition Finance & Treasury critic after a shuffle of critic portfolios in the Wildrose caucus this week. But according to… Continue Reading →

2016/12/21 3

From the Depths of Hansard: Highways, Hemlock and Marmalade

Alberta's Legislature Building (photo licensed by University of Alberta Libraries under the Attribution - Non-Commercial - Creative Commons license)

Combing through Hansard, I frequently come across amusing, witty and interesting transcripts of debates that have occurred in the Alberta Legislature since the record keeping service began 45 years ago. Over the weekend I came across an amusing exchange between two MLAs… Continue Reading →

2016/12/20 2

Tick, tock, tick, tock. Opposition to Daylight Saving Time in Alberta since the 1970s.

Edmonton-South West MLA Thomas Dang announced last week that he plans to introduce a private members’ bill into Alberta’s Legislative Assembly in the 2017 spring session that would abolish Daylight Saving Time. The biannual practice of turning the clock forward… Continue Reading →

2016/12/19 3

Ten Alberta MLAs to watch in 2017

Alberta MLAs to watch in 2017: Shannon Phillips, Sarah Hoffman, Sandra Jansen, Derek Fildebrandt, Brian Jean, RIchard Starke, Thomas Dang, Christina Gray, Jessica Littlewood, and David Swann.

Despite its past reputation, Alberta politics has become extraordinarily unpredictable over the past decade. This makes forecasting the future a very tricky business for political pundits. As is tradition on this blog, each December I sit down by the open… Continue Reading →

2016/12/16 6

Off the Topp: Notley shuffles her senior staff

Brian Topp NDP leadership candidate

As the fall Legislative session ends and MLAs prepare to return home to their constituencies for the holiday season, Premier Rachel Notley announced big changes in the senior ranks of her political office. Gone is Brian Topp, the veteran political… Continue Reading →

2016/12/14 0

Four Opposition Leaders United on Panel Boycott

PC leader Ric McIver, Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper, Alberta Party leader Greg Clark, Liberal leader David Swann and Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

While it has become common to watch the leaders of Alberta’s one Liberal and three Conservative opposition parties vote together against the New Democratic Party government in the Legislative Assembly, it is not everyday that those leaders hold a joint… Continue Reading →

2016/12/14 4

Alberta’s Senate Election Law expires on Dec. 31, 2016

The Senate Chamber in Canada's Parliament Buildings in Ottawa.

The Senatorial Selection Act, the law that governs Alberta’s unique Senate nominee elections, expires on Dec. 31, 2016. With the current session of the Legislature expected to end at the end of this week, it is unlikely the law will be renewed…. Continue Reading →

2016/12/13 5

Put some Alberta Politics under the Christmas tree

Looking for that special gift for the political junkie in your family? Or maybe you’re searching for a good book to read by an open fire on a cold winter night? If so, here are a few Alberta politics books… Continue Reading →

2016/12/08 1

That Totally Weird Anti-Carbon Tax Rally

Wildrose leader Brian Jean and MLA Don MacIntyre speak at the weekend anti-carbon tax rally.

While I am in the mood to dispense political advice, my next tip goes out to Wildrose leader Brian Jean, who was a featured speaker at Ezra Levant’s totally weird anti-carbon tax rally. Mr. Jean and Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don… Continue Reading →

2016/12/06 19

Will the Alberta NDP lend their support to the anti-pipeline BC NDP in the next election?

Construction of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline is expected to start in 2017.

Pipeline politics creates strange bedfellows in Alberta and BC Fresh from winning the approval of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is off to British Columbia to pitch the benefits of the pipeline. On pipelines and climate change,… Continue Reading →

2016/12/05 3
