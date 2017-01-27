daveberta.ca - Alberta Politics

New Alberta Politics Podcast: The Broadcast

Edmonton-based journalists Trisha Estabrooks and Alex Zabjek have launched a new podcast focusing on women and Alberta politics. The Broadcast website describes the inspiration for the podcast: We started this podcast because we believe that 100 years after some women won… Continue Reading →

2017/01/27 0

Today’s Edition of The Fight on the Right

A Wildrose Party sign spotted outside of Hinton last week.

Starke vs. Kenney: the lightweight match Starting the day off, Richard Starke, the soft-spoken veternarian from Lloydminster entered the ring with his “Common Sense Plan” to save the Progressive Conservative Party from Jason Kenney’s hostile takeover plans to merge it right-wing Wildrose… Continue Reading →

2017/01/26 3

‘Happy City’ by Charles Montgomery tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 16, 2017, compiled on Jan. 24, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. Edmonton… Continue Reading →

2017/01/26 0

Notley NDP’s latter-day conversion to Keystone XL boosterism

Alberta PIpelines

It has been fascinating to watch the Alberta New Democratic Party transition from being skeptical of oil pipelines as opposition to fairly effective advocates for pipelines as government. While the approval of the Trans-Canada Keystone XL Pipeline from Hardisty to… Continue Reading →

2017/01/25 6

Nomination updates: Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore by-elections

Haley Brown won a contested Liberal nomination race in Calgary-Midnapore.

Some recent updates related to two federal by-elections soon expected to be called in Calgary: Haley Brown was acclaimed as the Liberal Party candidate in Calgary-Midnapore. Khalis Ahmed was acclaimed as the New Democratic Party candidate in Calgary-Heritage. Stephanie Kusie was… Continue Reading →

2017/01/24 4

Our Beautiful Alberta.

The beautiful Pyramid Mountain in Jasper National Park.

Every time I visit Jasper National Park I am instantly reminded of the natural beauty that is found in our country. I am so grateful that my ancestors, more than 120 years ago, decided to leave their home in a small… Continue Reading →

2017/01/23 0

‘A Wake for the Dreamland’ by Laurel Deedrick-Mayne tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers 1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *… Continue Reading →

2017/01/19 0

Powerful NDP fundraising machine, Kenney implodes the Tories, Liberals launch leadership campaign

A rally held in the Calgary-Varisty constituency for NDP leader Rachel Notley attracted hundreds of Calgarians on May 2, 2015.

The Alberta New Democratic Party raised more than the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties combined in the final quarter of 2016 and more than any other party over the entire year, according to financial disclosures published by Elections Alberta. The NDP… Continue Reading →

2017/01/16 7

Alberta’s odd tradition of naming electoral districts after former politicians

Ernest Manning, Joseph Tweed Shaw, Peter Lougheed, Harry Hays, and Alexander Rutherford are a few of the Alberta politicians with electoral districts bearing their name.

Become famous in Alberta politics and one day you could have a provincial electoral district named in your honour. It has become a custom in recent decades in Alberta for electoral districts to be named after former politicians. As far… Continue Reading →

2017/01/13 5

Kate Boorman’s Heartfire tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 6, 2017, compiled on Jan. 10, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS 1…. Continue Reading →

2017/01/12 0

Rural overrepresentation not really the big issue it used to be in Alberta

Anytime you talk about redrawing the electoral map in Alberta, it won’t take long before someone complains that rural areas are overrepresented in the Legislative Assembly. So, as the Electoral Boundaries Commission public hearings are set to begin I was not… Continue Reading →

2017/01/11 5

The Winter of Discontent over the Carbon Tax

Premier Rachel Notley and Environment Minister Shannon Phillips release Alberta's climate change plan.

Alberta’s carbon tax, lauded by economists and experts and derided by opposition conservatives, came into force on January 1, 2017. From photo-ops at gas pumps to outright climate change denial, opposition to the carbon tax has been nothing short of hysterical… Continue Reading →

2017/01/06 13

Chris Hadfield’s ‘The Darkest Dark’ tops this week’s Audreys Books Best Sellers List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended December 31, 2016, compiled on January 3, 2017 by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. Edmonton… Continue Reading →

2017/01/05 0

Alberta’s electoral map is being redrawn, here’s how to participate.

Justice Myra Bielby is chairing Alberta's Electoral Boundaries Commission.

The process of redrawing the electoral map for Alberta’s next provincial election will begin in a few weeks. The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission will propose a new map of provincial constituency boundaries to reflect changes in population since the last time the… Continue Reading →

2017/01/04 7

Podcast recommendations to start off 2017

Listening to podcasts is fun.

Back in October 2015, I shared a list of podcasts that were on my regular listening feed. Each year I purposely look for new podcasts to listen to. This means removing some of my older regular listens and keeping some… Continue Reading →

2017/01/04 1
Dave Cournoyer is a writer and political watcher living in Edmonton, Alberta.

Recent Comments

