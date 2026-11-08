The UCP chaos machine chugs along

“How did you go bankrupt?” Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly,” wrote Ernest Hemingway in The Sun Also Rises. The same can be said of tired governments and political scandals.

Anyone paying attention to Alberta politics over the last six months could easily get the feeling that we are on the precipice of something big. It could it be a leadership change, or an Electoral change. It’s hard to tell. But Albertans are definitely in a mood.

Premier Danielle Smith spent much of the last year playing footsie with the Alberta separatists in her party over the future of Canadian unity, a move that has led many separatists to believe she is a federalist and many federalists to believe she’s in league with the separatists.