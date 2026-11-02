Outspoken ER doctor Paul Parks running for NDP nomination in Cypress-Medicine Hat

Former Alberta Medical Association president to challenge primary care minister Justin Wright in 2027

Emergency Department physician Dr. Paul Parks is jumping into provincial politics and running for the Alberta NDP nomination in the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding.

Parks works in the Emergency Department at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital and is a former president of the Alberta Medical Association and an outspoken advocate for emergency medicine and public health care. He was also the co-owner and co-founder of Hell’s Basement Brewery in Medicine Hat and is the former president of the Medicine Hat Musical Theatre.

He has lived and worked in the southeast Alberta city since 2009.

If selected as the NDP candidate at a nomination meeting on November 21, Parks will face UCP MLA Justin Wright, who has represented the riding since 2023 and currently serves as Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services. Wright was elected with 61% of the vote in 2023, finishing far ahead of NDP candidate and local school trustee Cathy Hogg, who finished second with 35%.