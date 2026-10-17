Captain Forever Canadian Thomas Lukaszuk

Former PC cabinet minister put himself out there and led the pro-Canada crew from the beginning

Prime Minister Mark Carney was the big draw at the rally and has comfortably stepped into the Alberta referendum campaign as Captain Canada. The Prime Minister drew the biggest cheers from the energetic crowd of Edmontonians but it was Forever Canadian founder Thomas Lukaszuk who walked on the stage as one of the biggest stars of this referendum campaign.

The former four-term Progressive Conservative MLA from Edmonton-Castle Downs and provincial cabinet minister, known for his flamboyant hair and flashy and confrontational style in the Legislature, took a very public stand against separatism early in this latest round of the Alberta independence debate. Lukaszuk put himself out there when no other conservative politician, current or former, wanted to touch the issue with a 10-metre pole.

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