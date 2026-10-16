Referendum has been a mismanaged mess, says UCP constituency president

Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre is encouraging voters to “decline the nine” by not bother voting for Smith’s nine referendum questions and only voting in the separation question.

“We promised long ago that this movement would not lend its name to bogus referendum questions. We are keeping that promise,” Sylvestre wrote in a message to APP supporters.

“Let’s be honest. From start to finish, this referendum has been a mismanaged mess, brought to you by a government that chose to pander rather than keep its promises on a fair democratic process,” wrote Sylvestre, who is President of the UCP constituency association in Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul riding and was the winner of the UCP’s 2025 Best Fundraiser Award and 2024 Best Constituency President Award.