Albertans overwhelmingly vote to stay in Canada, separatists say they are just getting started

Support for remaining in Canada is everywhere in Alberta

Here we are. After five months of Alberta politics feeling like a weird fever dream, Albertans have cast their ballots and we have the results of Alberta’s non-binding separation referendum. Well, some results.

As of this morning, with 4,250 of 5,586 polling stations reporting, 75.9% of Albertans voted to remain in Canada, and 24.1% voted to commence the legal process to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada.

Results for the nine other referendum questions are much more sparse at this point in the count. Though the results are closer, it looks like eight of the nine are set to pass. The question about allowing the provincial government to opt out of federal programs but still receive the federal funding is heading for defeat at this point in the count.