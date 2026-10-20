Support for remaining in Canada is everywhere in Alberta

At first glance of the results, support for Alberta remaining in Canada is strong across the province, and strongest in the large cities of Calgary and Edmonton and overwhelming in First Nations communities.

The separatists had their best results in rural areas, as was expected, but only have a majority in one riding. That’s Central Peace-Notley, with 5,272 votes for leaving and 5,041 votes for staying in Canada. The northwest Alberta riding is represented by United Conservative Party cabinet minister Todd Loewen, who was first elected as a Wildrose Party MLA in 2015 and is an alumnus of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy.