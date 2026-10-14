Mark Carney, Naheed Nenshi, and Rachel Notley headline pro-Canada rallies days before Alberta referendum

We are in the final stretch of one of the strangest periods in Alberta’s political history, and a gauntlet of rallies are being held this week across the province.

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and former premier Rachel Notley are sharing a stage at a Vote to Save Canada rally at the Polish Hall in Edmonton on October 14 and Prime Minister Mark Carney will be appearing with former Progressive Conservative politician Thomas Lukaszuk at Forever Canadian rallies at the BMO Centre in Calgary on October 15 and at the Expo Centre in Edmonton on October 16.