Avnish Nanda: Let’s crush Alberta separatism together; vote remain and no to the nine.

Falling for the trap — voting yes —only strengthens the resolve of separatists.

Over the past eight months, Our Alberta Advantage has spoken to hundreds of thousands of Albertans about the risk this fall’s referendum poses to the province. Tens of thousands of those conversations have been in person — in community halls, temple basements, and the living rooms and kitchen tables of Albertans who belong to the array of cultural communities that weave the rich and diverse social tapestry that is Alberta.

Our Alberta Advantage was the first third party advertiser registered with Elections Alberta for the referendum. It formed shortly after Premier Danielle Smith announced that she would put to Albertans a series of immigration and constitutional questions. At the time, as a lawyer in my day job, I had acted for a federalist organization opposed to Premier Smith’s bulldozing of legislative safeguards to appease the separatists and clear a path to a binding independence referendum. After watching Premier Smith’s televised address outlining the referendum questions, I knew that the initiative was part of her broader agenda to maintain support of the separatist faction that is at the core of her political (re)ascendence.

Read the full column on the Daveberta Substack