Michelle Mather nominated as UCP candidate in Calgary-Glenmore

Michelle Mather defeated Sanjeev Kad with 482 votes to 101 votes to win the UCP nomination in Calgary-Glenmore. Mather is co-founder of a number of companies, including Horizon6ix Capital Corp and DrillGear Oilfield Solutions Corporation, and co-founder of the Bridges Calgary Association. She also ran for the UCP nomination in Calgary-Lougheed ahead of the 2023 provincial election.

The riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Nagwan Al-Guneid, who won by a narrow 48 votes in 2023. Al-Guneid was a star candidate for Notley’s NDP in 2023, but she announced last month that she will not seek re-election in 2027.