Edmonton Election Candidate Update: 34 days left until E-Day

There are only 34 days left until Edmontonians go to the polls to vote in this year’s municipal elections. And there are only seven days remaining until Nomination Day on September 18, when candidates will have to line up at City Hall to officially register their intentions to stand in the election.

Here are some of the latest updates to the list of candidates running in Edmonton’s municipal election for City Council, the Edmonton Public School Board and the Edmonton Catholic School District.:

John Oplanich is running for Edmonton City Council in Ward 3. Oplanich previously ran in Ward 3 in 2010 and in 2012 he was the Wildrose Party candidate in Edmonton-Castle Downs.

Philip Asher is running for City Council in Ward 5.

Walter Youb is running for City Council in Ward 12.

Mara Suchy is running for the Edmonton Catholic School Board in Ward 71.

Mina Angotti is running for the Catholic board in Ward 72. She is listed as being a student at Newman Theological College on the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton website.

Carla Smiley is running for the Catholic board in Ward 73. She is the planned giving coordinator for the Edmonton Archdiocese.

Charles Laing is no longer running for Mayor of Edmonton.

