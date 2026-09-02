Alberta separatists gather to save a “Province in Peril”

Around 800 Alberta separation supporters gathered at the Legislature on Saturday for a three-hour long rally organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project.

Dubbed by the organizers as a rally to save “a province in peril,” event speakers included the APP’s Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath, and other guests who spoke about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines and other issues popular in separatist circles.

Many separation supporters at the rally were bussed to Edmonton from smaller communities and rural areas across the province.