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Alberta Politics

Alberta separatists gather to save a “Province in Peril”

Alberta separation supporters at the Alberta Legislature on August 29, 2026 (photo: Dave Cournoyer)
Alberta separation supporters at the Alberta Legislature on August 29, 2026 (photo: Dave Cournoyer)

Around 800 Alberta separation supporters gathered at the Legislature on Saturday for a three-hour long rally organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project.

Dubbed by the organizers as a rally to save “a province in peril,” event speakers included the APP’s Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath, and other guests who spoke about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines and other issues popular in separatist circles.

Many separation supporters at the rally were bussed to Edmonton from smaller communities and rural areas across the province.

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