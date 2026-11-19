Nominate your choices for Best MLA, Best Cabinet Minister, Most Effective Opposition MLA, and more

It’s that time of year again. I am thrilled to launch the tenth annual Daveberta’s Best of Alberta Politics Survey. There is never a dull moment in Alberta politics so I am excited to hear from you about the big political players of 2026.

This annual survey doesn’t just recognize Alberta’s best MLAs but also the work they do in the Legislature and in their constituencies everyday.

Submit your picks in ten categories using Google Forms:

Best Alberta MLA of 2026 Best Cabinet Minister of 2026 Most Effective Opposition MLA of 2026 Most Effective Government Backbencher of 2026 Best Public Speaker of 2026 Best Question Period Performer of 2026 Best Constituency MLA of 2026 MLA with the Best Sense of Humour of 2026 Up and Coming MLA to Watch in 2027 New Candidate to Watch in the 2027 election

Nominations are open until Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. and the top choices in each category will be included in a round of voting starting on Thursday, November 26. Voting on the top choices in each category will be open to Daveberta subscribers (free and paid) until Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. and the winners will be announced on Friday, December 4.

The survey is all about celebrating the best in Alberta politics, so if there is a person who doesn’t fit neatly into any of these categories who deserves some kudos and recognition, please send me an email and let me know.

Thank you and good luck.

Dave