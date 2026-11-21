Alberta separatism, attacks on the NDP, and culture war politics could dominate the biggest political event of the fall

With one month passed since Albertans voted in a referendum to choose whether our province should stay in Canada or go down the very complicated path to “independence,” political watchers will soon turn their eyes to Calgary’s BMO Centre, where in one week thousands of United Conservative Party members will be gathering for the governing party’s annual general meeting.

UCP activists will debate policy, elect board members, and hear from Premier Danielle Smith, and her two special guests, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson.

It is the hottest political event of the season, and it comes as Smith’s UCP government faces the fallout from the referendum vote that divided Albertans, urban and rural, and conservatives, on immigration, constitutional reforms and Alberta separation.