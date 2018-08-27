Episode 18: Maximum Bern and The Disgruntled Politicians of Canada

In this episode of the Daveberta Podcast, Dave Cournoyer and Ryan Hastman discuss the what’s happening in Alberta politics, including the New Democratic Party convention on September 28, 29 and 30, 2018 in Red Deer and the Freedom Conservative Party convention on October 20, 2018 in Chestermere.
We also delve into federal politics and talk about what impact Maxime Bernier’s departure from the Conservative Party of Canada might have in Alberta and the pipeline split between Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. We also discuss some of the latest candidate nomination news and answer some of the questions you sent us, including our origin story.
The Daveberta Podcast is a member of the Alberta Podcast Network powered by ATB Financial. The network includes more than 30 podcasts, including The Creative Block.
Recommended reading/listening
I don’t know if Bernier will have much of an impact in the long term, but he sure has riled up his former fellow Conservatives greatly.
Rather than their relentless petty and sometimes childish attacks on the Prime Minister about things like socks, selfies and swing sets, they seem to have all their guns aimed on Bernier now, attaching his character and motives 24/7. They claim he is not a threat, but their attacks seem to suggest they worry otherwise.
I don’t know if Bernier will really cause much vote spitting, but I suppose at least the Federal Liberals can enjoy a temporary break from CPC rage and anger machine while it pummels Bernier relentlessly for a while.