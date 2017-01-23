Every time I visit Jasper National Park I am instantly reminded of the natural beauty that is found in our country.

I am so grateful that my ancestors, more than 120 years ago, decided to leave their home in a small rural Quebec town to travel west to the District of Alberta, then part of the Northwest Territories (and that they decided not to leave after experiencing a few brutally cold winters on the prairies).

Edmonton can sometimes feel like an isolated and dreary place in the winter months, but it is pleasure to live an afternoon drive away from our country’s Rocky Mountain national parks.