UCP MLAs Rajan Sawhney and Jackie Armstrong Homeniuk face nomination challenges

It appears that at least two UCP MLAs will face challenges for their nominations ahead of the next provincial election:

Seun Ogunsola is challenging UCP MLA Rajan Sawhney in Calgary-North West . Sawhney was elected in this riding in 2023 after switching from Calgary-North East , where she was elected in 2019. She currently serves as Minister of Indigenous Relations. Ogunsola a senior partner with Crest Business Advisory and a former regional vice president with RBC Wealth Management. He resigned from the Alberta Law Foundation board after the government introduced legislation that allowed the Minister of Justice to interfere in the foundation’s granting process.

is challenging UCP MLA in . Former Vegreville town councillor Tina Warawa is challenging UCP MLA Jackie Armstrong Homeniuk in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville . Armstrong Homeniuk has served as the UCP MLA for this riding east of Edmonton since 2019. Warawa is a former mayor and councillor of the Village of Andrew and served on Vegreville town council from 2017 to 2025. She is the former president of the Vegreville Minor Hockey Association. Warawa works as a constituency assistant for Lakeland Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs and previous worked in a similar role for Progressive Conservative MLA Jacquie Fenske from 2012 to 2015.

is challenging UCP MLA in .