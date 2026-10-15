Nenshi’s NDP delivers final pre-referendum pitch, turns to GOTV ahead of October 19

4-days until Referendum Day in Alberta

Edmonton has been an Alberta NDP stronghold for the last decade as city voters have shown up in droves to vote orange, so it was appropriate that the party ended its province-wide Vote to Save Canada rally tour last night in the provincial capital.

With four days left until the Referendum Day on October 19, NDP leader Naheed Nenshi was joined by former premier Rachel Notley at the rally at the Polish Hall in the centre of the city.

Notley led the NDP from 2014 to 2024 and served as Premier of Alberta from 2015 to 2019 and she remains a popular figure among NDP supporters. After stepping down as the MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona in 2024, she has reemerged into the spotlight to oppose separatism and the immigration questions on the referendum ballot.

“We have a job to do and that is to get people out to vote,” Notley said to a large crowd at the Polish Hall in Edmonton as she turned her criticism to Premier Danielle Smith.