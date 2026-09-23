Michael Janz: It’s time for a regional approach to public safety

Edmonton City Councillor argues it’s time to start pooling revenue and pooling protection in the Capital region.

From time to time I open up the Daveberta newsletter to guest writers who have perspectives and thoughts they would like to share that might interest the politically astute readers of this Substack. Edmonton City Councillor Michael Janz wrote today’s guest column about the need for more regional sharing of responsibilities and resources when it comes to public safety and municipal policing in the Edmonton area.