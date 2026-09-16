Canada is under attack, from within and from without. Saving an organ at the University of Alberta is one way to fight back.

From time to time I open up the Daveberta newsletter to guest writers who have perspectives and thoughts they would like to share that might interest readers of this Substack. My friend Andy Grabia wrote today’s guest column about the decision by the University of Alberta administration to remove the historic Memorial Organ located in Convocation Hall and why the Alberta government should intervene to preserve this important war monument.

I have signed the open letter to Minister Andrew Boitchenko and Minister Myles McDougall calling on the government to use its legal authority under the Alberta Historical Resource Act to protect the Memorial Organ. Daveberta subscribers can sign the online petition here.