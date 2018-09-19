Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward tops the list of Edmonton’s Best-Selling Books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended September 9, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Fear- Bob Woodward

2. Educated- Tara Westover

3. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton*+

4. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain

5. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson*

6. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *

7. How Do We Look – Mary Beard

8. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson *+ and Matilde Sanchez-Turri*+

9. Unhinged- Omarosa Manigault Newman

10. Trafficked Girl- Zoe Paterson

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith*

2. Amma’s Daughters – Meenal Shrivastava *+

3. Push Back (young adult) – Karen Spafford-Fitz *

4. Unity Club (young adult) – Karen Spafford-Fitz*

5. The Orange Shirt Story – Phyllis Webstad

6. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

7. Called Up (childrens) – Steven Sandor*

8. This Wound is a World- Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

9. My Sundays with Normand – Adele Fontaine*

10. Women Talking- Miriam Toews

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher