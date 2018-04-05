Small money can sometimes go a long way in Edmonton’s municipal elections

Photo: Jon Dziadyk spent $9,950.00 on his campaign and unseated a two-term city councillor who spent $119,937.69.

Released this week, the financial disclosures from Edmonton’s municipal elections detail how much each mayoral and councillor candidate raised and expensed during the October 2017 campaign.

The most notable race in terms of money spent was north Edmonton’s Ward 3, where a campaign budget of $119,937.69 could not save two-term councillor Dave Loken from defeat. Loken placed second to Jon Dziadyk, whose campaign only expensed $9,950.00, and he finished narrowly ahead of third place candidate Karen Principe, whose campaign expensed $4,941.54.

Aside from Dziadyk, only two other winning candidates did not to spend the most money in their races. In Ward 6, councillor Scott McKeen’s expenses of $68,833.84 were overshadowed by the $85,469.35 expensed by second place challenger Bill Knight. And in Ward 4, Aaron Paquette’s $58,018.93 campaign was narrowly outspent by second place finisher Rocco Caterina, whose campaign expensed $59,998.97.

While money is still necessary to run a political campaign, as the race in Ward 3 demonstrated, it is sometimes not a factor in determining how voters will act when they reach their voting station.

Below is the breakdown of the revenue and expenses of the for the top three mayoral candidates by votes.

Edmonton Mayoral Election 2013, Financial Disclosure Candidate Total Revenue Total Expenses Surplus/(Deficit) Don Iveson $369,775.67 $366.477.52 $30,298.15 Don Koziak $2,500.00 $2,500.00 $0 Steven Shewchuk $2,734.58 $2,734.58 $0

Fourth place mayoral candidate Fahad Mughal claimed revenue and expenses of $22,793.00, and a number of other mayor candidates self-financed their campaigns. None came close to raising or spending the amount that Iveson’s campaign did.

Here are the financial breakdowns submitted from elected city council candidates competing in Edmonton’s 12 wards.

Edmonton City Council Election 2013, Financial Disclosure Candidate Total Revenue Total Expenses Surplus/(Deficit) Andrew Knack $17,772.95 $17.772.95 $0 Bev Esslinger $63,141.40 $53,807.19 $9,334.21 Jon Dziadyk $17,040.00 $9,950.00 $7,120.00 Aaron Paquette $56,521.04 $58,018.93 ($1,497.89) Sarah Hamilton $95,592.00 $84,409.21 $11,182.79 Scott McKeen $77,401.63 $68,833.84 $8,657.79 Tony Caterina $67,873.00 $67,173.30 $698.70 Ben Henderson $61,789.83 $39,930.58 $21,859.25 Tim Cartmell $95,177.54 $94,276.44 $857.50 Michael Walters $96,119.06 $96,018.68 $100.38 Mike Nickel $110,086.17 $108,891.15 $1,195.02 Moe Banga $89,241.00 $85,672.12 $3,568.88

According to the Local Authorities Elections Act, donations to municipal election candidates are limited to a maximum of $5,000 for individuals, corporations and trade unions during an election year.