2017 Short Story Advent Calendar tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for third consecutive week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 26, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston, Ed.*+

2. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean

3. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill (Giller Prize Winner)

4. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women #1 (Chidren’s) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo

5. Transit – Rachel Cusk

6. I am a Truck – Michelle Winters

7. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

8. Minds of Winter – Ed O’Loughlin

9. You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor*

10. This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And Freezing – Jeremy Taggart, Jonathan Torrens

2. The World’s Most Travelled Man: A Twenty-Three-Year Odyssey to and through Every Country on the Planet – Mike Spencer Bown

3. The Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky*

4. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland*, Ryan Smyth*

5. The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion – Surprising Observations of a Hidden World – Peter Wohlleben, Jane Billinghurst, Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson

6. Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives With Memory Loss – Jann Arden*

7. Firestorm: How Wildfire Will Shape Our Future – Edward Struzik*

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

9. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

10. Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change – Todd Hirsch*, Rob Roach*

* Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher