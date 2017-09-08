The big revenue problem facing Alberta that none of our politicians want to talk about

As the Alberta New Democratic Party passes the half way mark of their first four-year term in office and the United Conservative Party chooses its next leader, a big question that remains unanswered in Alberta politics today is how, in the long-term, the Alberta government plans to deal with the revenue shortfall created by the drop in the international price of oil.
After decades of rich oil and gas royalties pouring into public coffers, the Alberta government became over-dependent on oil and natural gas royalties to pay for a large portion of the daily operations of government.
The old Progressive Conservative government led by Ralph Klein used those high royalty revenues to subsidize corporate and personal tax cuts, which proved politically popular in the short-term but fiscally irresponsible in the long-term. When the international price of oil dropped in 2014, so did about $10 billion worth of expected government revenue that the PCs were depending on.
After their election in 2015, Rachel Notley‘s NDP took steps to diversify government revenue with moderate increases to corporate and personal taxes. Even after those increases, Albertans still pay some of the lowest taxes in Canada and those increases were nowhere enough to fill the revenue shortfall.
The positive news is that Alberta’s economy is recovering, but unless the international price of oil recovers, the government will remain in a deficit situation for the foreseeable future.
While I support Notley’s smart choice to continue investing in public services and capital infrastructure projects during the course of the economic recession, it is not clear that the NDP have a real plan to deal with Alberta’s revenue challenges in the long-term.
It is unlikely that the government will revisit Alberta’s comparatively low royalty rates anytime soon, and the NDP appear unwilling to start a discussion about introducing a provincial sales tax, at least until after the next election. A sales tax could help alleviate the government revenue problems and would be smart move for the province in the long-term.
It is an odd sight to read Finance Department documents that both lament a large budget deficit and boast about low taxes. The NDP inherited one big bad habit from the old PC government and have been unable to break from it.
But if you think the candidates for the leadership of the new United Conservative Party are coming up with new, bright ideas for Alberta’s long-term future, think again. Political rhetoric about returning to the mythical “Alberta Advantage” and calls for drastic cuts to both government spending and revenue are mostly what Jason Kenney, Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer have proposed.
It is meat for the party base, but not exactly inspiring plans for Alberta’s future.
I get the impression that while they are playing from different sides of the political spectrum, both the NDP and the UCP’s prospective leaders are praying that oil prices recover enough to avoid having to raise taxes or slash the budget to shreds.
Alberta has a revenue problem. And the sooner someone is willing to “take the tax bull by the horns,” as my colleague David Climenhaga wrote, and begin planning for a more sustainable government revenue stream, the better off future generations of Albertans will be.
Schweitzer wants to lower the minimum wage
Doug Schweitzer says he would cut Alberta’s minimum wage from $15 per hour to $12.20 per hour, because it is “right choice for Albertans whose livelihoods count on it the most.”
While he is likely referring to the livelihoods of business owners, it would be the wrong choice for the people impacted the most – the lowest wage working Albertans who would have their wages cut from $15 per hour to $12.20 per hour.
It is safe to say that Schweitzer has earned much, much more than $12.20 per hour at his downtown Calgary job as a partner at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm.
Politicians in this Province are risk averse to talk about taxes unless they wish to Lower them, in our present environment simple Talk about expanding Alberta’s Tax Revenue is never going to manifest until the Province goes Bankrupt or Insolvent first. I believe if we keep electing NDP who appear are unable to Balance the Equation at the end of the Fiscal year we should find ourselves there within 10 years. Then and only then will the Electorate be in favor of Tax reform in this Province.
So, I am moving to Sask see you in 15 years Go , Go NDP for the next three elections which should wrap that up …. just learning from Saskatchewan’s experience.
Good point about not much good policy out there..consider matching the basic personal tax exemptions to the living wage amounts.. start at $35/40K..this concept needs to be floated/costed/debated
You said Alberta has a revenue problem , no Alberta has a spending problem , it is no different than your personal household spending . If you only make 100 dollars a day you can not spend 200 dollars per day . It’s that simple ! The NDP or any government needs to stop spending money they don’t have , yes energy prices are down less then half of what they were 3 years ago . So what does the NDP do , they just kept spending as if there was no tomorrow . Health and education is 60 % of the Alberta budget , so this would be a good place to start saving money , we as the people of Alberta need to stop asking for so much , stop wasting tax money on things we are abusing , yes we are abusing are health care system , all you need to do is walk in any emergency room , to see the money been wasted , people use it as a walk in clinic . There are millions a day been wasted just in this one example . Waiting for some mythical revenue to come along is just a fantasy , which the NDP is using , to stop the deficit , first stop spending , we as the people also have too stop asking for so much , the private sector took a huge cut in pay in the last 2 years , did the government work Force , take a pay cut , I’m sure they did not , if we don’t start changing what the province spends , nothing will stop the deficit from growing . Alberta is a energy revenue province , you can not change that by just saying , we are diversifying the economy , as the NDP keeps saying , it takes decades to change a economy as large as Alberta’s . You add to its economy , not tear down , as the NDP is doing .
Hi Rick – Thanks for the comment. Alberta’s economic is already quite diversified, and despite the recession we still have one of the strongest economies in Canada. The issue is that government revenue is not diversified enough to sustain the ups and downs of international oil prices. Making massive cuts to the budget is one painful way to approach the situation, and so is moderately raising taxes or introducing a sales tax, like the ones that already exist in every other province. If we want to “get off the royalty roller coaster,” like Notley and past Conservative Party leaders have said, we need to look at diversifying government revenue – and that likely means increasing taxes.
Albertans have an excellent quality of life and I’m willing to pay my fair share to fund the excellent public services that we depend on every day.
Thanks again for the comment.
Dave
Well put Rick. All governments have a spending problem.
Most Politicians likely have never seen minimum wage nor can most relate to the working class regardless if you are talking about someone in the service industry or a small business owner working 60+ hours per week.
Unfortunately, until voters demand more from our elected officials, we will continue to get the same. Which is higher taxes and less money in our pockets.
Also, while on the topic of ALBERTA’S dependance on oil revenue, let’s not forget the billions in transfer payments sent to Ottawa over the years. Alberta could have a Trillion dollar trust fund if that money had stayed in the province.
Alberta unfortunately has been dependant on oil & gas for so long.it has to look outside the box to see what other business or industry it could attract. Unfortunately again the current government (NDP ) have made this province investor unfriendly because of their policies and taxes. As for cutting and slashing as proposed by the UCP –
Yes some of that may be required, but pending on what one can do with the outside the box possibilities along with dealing with our provincial neighbors (and federal as well) some direction can be set. With min. wage – I would freeze it at this time and allow business to adjust. People have already been impacted by this. Yes it it nice to have the increase. But to do that jobs will also have to be slashed for business to make ends meet.it is a double edged sword. And yes some changes can be made within Alberta but we also need federal changes to make things flow again. Face it.. there is just to much BS and rhetoric with both our federal and provincial governments. They both need an overall.