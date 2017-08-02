Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien tops Audreys Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 30, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.
Fiction
-
Do Not Say We Have Nothing — Madeleine Thien
- Milk and Honey — Rupi Kaur
- Beren and Lúthien — J. R. R. Tolkien
- The Alice Network — Kate Quinn
- The Handmaid’s Tale — Margaret Atwood
- The Whistler — John Grisham
- The Nightingale — Kristin Hannah
- Bit Riot — Douglas Coupland
- Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains — Yasuko Thanh
- Anything is Possible — Elizabeth Strout
Non-Fiction
- Reality Fitness: An Incremental, Achievable, and Sustainable Weight Loss Method — Angela deJong*
- Among the Walking Wounded: Soldiers, Survival, and PTSD — John Conrad*
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Welcome to Radio! My Life in Broadcasting, So Far — Bob Layton*
- Dementia in the Family: Practical Advice from a Caregiver — Lee Cardwell*
- No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need — Naomi Klein
- The Glass Castle — Jeannette Walls
- Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency — Joshua Green
- Collaborating with the Enemy: How to Work with People You Don’t Agree with or Like or Trust — Adam Kahane
- Confederation Drive — Janice MacDonald*
*Alberta author, † Alberta Publisher