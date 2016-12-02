KONELĪNE: our land beautiful, a new documentary film about resource development in the far north of British Columbia, is screening at the Globe Cinema in downtown Calgary this weekend. Featuring amazing cinematography, the film focuses on the natural beauty and complex future facing the wilderness and the people of northern BC as resource development expands in the remote region.

“An art film with politics, drama, and humour, KONELĪNE: our land beautiful explores different ways of seeing—and being. A guide outfitter swims her horses across the vast Stikine River. The world’s biggest chopper flies 16,000-pound transmission towers over mountaintops. KONELĪNE‘s characters delight while smashing stereotypes: white hunters carry bows and arrows; members of the Tahltan First Nation hunt out of a pickup with high-powered rifles. There are diamond drillers—both Native and white—and elders who blockade them. There’s a Tahltan son struggling to preserve a dying language, and a white guy who sings “North to Alaska ” to his stuffed moose.”

Documentary filmmaker Nettie Wild spoke about Koneline in an interview on CBC Radio’s The Current.

KONELĪNE: our land beautiful will be screening at the Globe Cinema on Dec. 2, 3, and 4, 2016 at 7:00 p.m.

KONELINE TRAILER 2.0 from Canada Wild Productions on Vimeo.