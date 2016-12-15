Elimination of local arts news coverage in Edmonton means the Audreys Books weekly bestseller list has found itself without a home.

As a result, my colleague David Climenhaga at AlbertaPolitics.ca and I were delighted to offer Audreys Books and the Book Publishers Association of Alberta a home on our blogs for the weekly Edmonton Bestseller List, so that this important information will continue to be provided to Edmonton readers.

Here is the first instalment, compiled on December 14 , showing the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton the previous week.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS