Mark Carney is No to the Nine

Danielle Smith deflects with yes to the rest and Mitch Sylvestre tells separatists to decline the nine

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Alberta campaigning for the province to remain in Canada ahead of the October 19 referendum — and he is No to the Nine.

The importance of Alberta remaining in Canada was Carney’s main focus when he spoke to a crowd of more than 7,000 in Calgary last night, but he made his first foray into the nine other referendum questions restricting services for immigrants and pushing constitutional changes at an event organized by Public Interest Alberta’s Together — No! campaign in Calgary yesterday.

“…we make ourselves stronger as a country, stronger as Albertans. Why? So we can live our lives as we want,” Carney said in a video shared by Politico Canada reporter Mickey Djuric, before he encouraged the crowd to vote “no to the nine.”