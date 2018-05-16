Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes by Michael Hingston continues to top Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 13, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston *
2. Death of Democracy – Benjamin Carter Hett *
3. I’ll be Gone in the Dark – Michelle McNamara
4. Higher Loyalty – James Comey
5. Educated – Tara Westover
6. Start with Why – Simon Sinek
7. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn *
8. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson
9. War on Peace – Ronan Farrow
10. Forgiveness: Mark Sakamoto
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Cobra Clutch – A.J. Devlin +
2. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje
3. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin
4. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese
5. The Sign for Migrant Soul – Richard Cumyn *
6. The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman
7. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy
8. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *
9. Then She Was Gone – Lisa Jewell
10. Stained with the Colours of Sunday Morning – Rayanne Haines *
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher