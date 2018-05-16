Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes by Michael Hingston continues to top Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 13, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston *

2. Death of Democracy – Benjamin Carter Hett *

3. I’ll be Gone in the Dark – Michelle McNamara

4. Higher Loyalty – James Comey

5. Educated – Tara Westover

6. Start with Why – Simon Sinek

7. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn *

8. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

9. War on Peace – Ronan Farrow

10. Forgiveness: Mark Sakamoto

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Cobra Clutch – A.J. Devlin +

2. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

3. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

4. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese

5. The Sign for Migrant Soul – Richard Cumyn *

6. The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman

7. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

8. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *

9. Then She Was Gone – Lisa Jewell

10. Stained with the Colours of Sunday Morning – Rayanne Haines *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher