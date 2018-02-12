Best of Alberta Politics 2017: David Shepherd, MLA for Edmonton-Centre

After the dust settled and more than 1,200 votes were tallied, Ryan Hastman and I were delighted to present David Shepherd with the Up and Comer in 2018 Award from the Best of Alberta 2017 survey.

Shepherd was first elected as the New Democratic Party MLA for Edmonton-Centre in the May 2015 election. Since his election he has been an advocate for Edmonton’s music scene, pushing for later curfews for music venues, and for creating more condo living spaces for families in Edmonton’s downtown core.

He is the Chair of the Legislature’s Standing Committee on Legislative Offices and the Select Special Auditor General Search Committee. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Families and Communities.

