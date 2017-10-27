Few and Far by Allison Kydd leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 22, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Few and Far – Allison Kydd+
- In the Cage – Kevin Hardcastle
- The Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
- This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+
- Glass Houses – Louise Penny
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition – J.K. Rowling
- This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk*
- Origin – Dan Brown
- The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye – David Lagercrantz
- Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- From Oral to Written: A Celebration of Indigenous Literature in Canada, 1980-2010 – Tomson Highway and Jordan Abel
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*
- Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga
- One Day We Will All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter: Essays – Scaachi Koul
- Walking in Your Power: lessons from the grandmothers – Barbara M Derrick*
- Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown
- Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
- In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
- The Patch: The People, Pipelines, and Politics of the Oil Sands – Chris Turner
- The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact – Chip Heath & Dean Heath
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher