Helpless Angels, Alberta poet Tom Wayman’s collection, tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 2, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Helpless Angels: A Book of Music (Poetry) – Tom Wayman*

2. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+

3. Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon

4. Carson Crosses Canada (Children’s) – Linda Bailey (Author), Kass Reich (Illustrator)

5. The Widow’s Fire – Paul Butler*

6. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

7. The Girl With All the Gifts – M.R. Carey

8. The Whistler – John Grisham

9. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

10. A Horse Walks Into a Bar – David Grossman

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Canada Quiz 150 Edition: How Much Do You Know About Canada? – Calvin Coish

2. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

3. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

4. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

5. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson

6. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett *

7. Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer,

Healthier, Wealthier, and Happier – David Johnston, Tom Jenkins

8. Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS, Britain’s Secret Special Forces Unit That Sabotaged the Nazis and Changed the Nature of War – Ben Macintyre

9. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy Snyder

10. More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – Hon. Patrick LeSage (Foreword), William Trudell (Ed.), Lorene Shyba (Ed.)*+

*Alberta Author

+Alberta Publisher