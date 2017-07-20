Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 16, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
- No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
- The Vimy Trap: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Great War – Ian McKay, Jamie Swift
- Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
- Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
- Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett *
- Welcome to Radio! My life in broadcasting, so far – Bob Layton *
- The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman
- A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg *, Eric Coulthard *
- Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- The Witches of New York – Ami McKay
- The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
- The Child – Fiona Barton
- Camino Island: A Novel – John Grisham
- Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis
- Children of Earth and Sky – Guy Gavriel Kay
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
- The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling *