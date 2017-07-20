Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 16, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
  2. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
  3. The Vimy Trap: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Great War – Ian McKay, Jamie Swift
  4. Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
  5. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
  6. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett *
  7. Welcome to Radio! My life in broadcasting, so far – Bob Layton *
  8. The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman
  9. A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg *, Eric Coulthard *
  10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

  1. The Witches of New York – Ami McKay
  2. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
  3. The Child – Fiona Barton
  4. Camino Island: A Novel – John Grisham
  5. Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman
  6. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
  7. One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis
  8. Children of Earth and Sky – Guy Gavriel Kay
  9. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
  10. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling *
