Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 16, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein The Vimy Trap: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Great War – Ian McKay, Jamie Swift Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett * Welcome to Radio! My life in broadcasting, so far – Bob Layton * The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman A Peakbaggers Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg *, Eric Coulthard * Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers