Passages by Alberta Author Anne Hamre leads Audreys Books Edmonton bestsellers list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 25, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
2. The Ghosts of Sundown (Young Adult) – D. C. Hooke*
3. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+
4. Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass*
5. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
6. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy
7. Hag-Seed: The Tempest Retold – Margaret Atwood
8. The Spawning Grounds – Gail Anderson-Dargatz
9. Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
10. Camino Island – John Grisham
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. A Peakbagger’s Guide to the Canadian Rockies: North – Ben Nearingburg*, Eric Coulthard*
2. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese
3. No is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
4. The Social Life of Ink: Culture, Wonder And Our Relationship With The Written Word – Ted Bishop*
5. You Might Be From Canada If… – Michael de Adder
6. Hunger. A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
7. My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward – Mark Lukach
8. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir – Sherman Alexie
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance
* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher