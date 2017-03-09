Live Taping of the Let’s Find Out Podcast

I’ll be joining Edmonton’s historian-laureate Chris Chang-Yen Phillips and guests for a live recording of the Let’s Find Out podcast at the Needle Vinyl Tavern on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Also joining the discussion are Dr. Kisha Supernant (Métis Anthropology Professor & Archaeologist) Sarah Hoyles (Producer behind the ECAMP podcast on Edmonton history). We will be discussing how we approach truth when doing historical research. I plan to talk a lot about the research I have done into the crazy Social Credit era of Alberta politics in the 1930s.

Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. and tickets are $15 in advance, available on yeglive.ca.