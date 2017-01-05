Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended December 31, 2016, compiled on January 3, 2017 by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan Wenjack – Joseph Boyden Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire Commonwealth – Ann Patchett Bit Rot – Douglas Coupland Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Enigma – Eric Van Lustbader Jerusalem – Alan Moore 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl – Mona Awad The High Mountains of Portugal – Yann Martel Conclave – Robert Harris

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown *, Tina Faiz * The McDavid Effect: Connor McDavid and the New Hope for Hockey – Marty Klinkenberg* The Fur Trade in the West (children’s) – Phyllis Arnold * The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher First Star I See Tonight: Ukrainian Christmas Traditions – Orysia Tracz Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design – Charles Montgomery 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson

* Alberta Author