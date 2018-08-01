Edmonton Best Selling Audreys Books

Richard Larson’s Annex tops the list of Edmonton’s Best-Selling Books

Leave a reply

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 29, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Richard Larson Annex1. Annex – Richard Larson *
2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
3. Little Wild – Curtis LeBlanc
4. This Will Be Good – Mallory Tater
5. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman
6. Day of the Dead – Nicci French
7. The Idiot: A Novel – Elif Batuman
8. The President is Missing – Bill Clinton & James Patterson
9. Next Year in Havana – Chanel Cleeton
10. Surprise Me: A Novel – Sophie Kinsella

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
2. Putting Trials on Trial – Elaine Craig
3. Calypso – David Sedaris
4. Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl
5. Women Who Dig – Trina Moyles *
6. Power of Kindness- Brian Goodman
7. Educated – Tara Westover
8. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson* & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +
9. Trafficked Girl – Zoe Petterson and Jane Smith
10. The Plant Paradox – Steven Gundry

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.