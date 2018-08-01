Richard Larson’s Annex tops the list of Edmonton’s Best-Selling Books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 29, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Annex – Richard Larson *

2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

3. Little Wild – Curtis LeBlanc

4. This Will Be Good – Mallory Tater

5. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

6. Day of the Dead – Nicci French

7. The Idiot: A Novel – Elif Batuman

8. The President is Missing – Bill Clinton & James Patterson

9. Next Year in Havana – Chanel Cleeton

10. Surprise Me: A Novel – Sophie Kinsella

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain

2. Putting Trials on Trial – Elaine Craig

3. Calypso – David Sedaris

4. Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl

5. Women Who Dig – Trina Moyles *

6. Power of Kindness- Brian Goodman

7. Educated – Tara Westover

8. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson* & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +

9. Trafficked Girl – Zoe Petterson and Jane Smith

10. The Plant Paradox – Steven Gundry

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher