Full Disclosure by former Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin tops Audreys list of bestselling books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 27, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

2. The Sign for the Migrant Soul – Richard Cumyn *

3. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

4. The Outsider – Stephen King

5. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

6. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows: A Novel – Balli Kaur Jaswal

7. The Power – Naomi Alderman

8. Principles to Live By – David Adams Richards

9. Men Without Women – Haruki Murakami

10. The Italian Teacher – Tom Rachman

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Love: Because Death Doesn’t F*ck Around – Tamara Plant *

2. Embers – Richard Wagamese

3. Gut – Giulia Enders

4. Hillbilly Elegy – JD Vance

5. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark – Michelle McNamara

6. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

7. Forgiveness and Other Stupid Things – Tamara Plant *

8. 21 Things You May not Know about the Indian Act – Bob Joseph

9. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin & Hobbes – Michael Hingston *

10. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Nicola Koper, Alan Smith

* Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher