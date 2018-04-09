Episode 9: Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney and 12 months until the next election

This episode includes exclusive interviews with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Official Opposition leader Jason Kenney. Dave Cournoyer and Ryan Hastman asked both leaders a few questions they thought would provide a glimpse into the party building, political issues and political narratives that will define the next 12 months until the 2019 provincial election.

The interviews also shine a light onto the inconvenient truths of Kenney’s connections to Al Gore, and Notley’s greatest weakness (Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño chips).

