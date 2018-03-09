Daveberta joins the Alberta Podcast Network

We are excited to announce that The Daveberta Podcast has joined the growing roster of great podcasts in the Alberta Podcast Network. Powered by ATB Financial, the Network includes more than 30 Alberta-based podcasts covering a wide-range of topics.

The Daveberta Podcast joins The Broadcast and the Highlevel Showdown in bolstering the Network’s contingent of politics podcasts.

