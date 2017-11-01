You Can’t Stay Here by Jasmine Odor tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 29, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor * This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk * This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt * + The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling * First Snow, Last Light – Wayne Johnston Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson Column of Fire – Ken Follett The Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur The Schooldays of Jesus – J. M. Coetzee Listen. If (Poetry) – Douglas Barbour * +

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers