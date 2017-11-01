You Can’t Stay Here by Jasmine Odor tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 29, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor *
- This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *
- This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
- The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling *
- First Snow, Last Light – Wayne Johnston
- Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson
- Column of Fire – Ken Follett
- The Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
- The Schooldays of Jesus – J. M. Coetzee
- Listen. If (Poetry) – Douglas Barbour * +
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *
- The Outside Circle – Patti LaBoucane Benson *, Kelly Mellings *
- Calling the Shots – Kelly Hrudey * , Kirstie McLellan Day *
- Powered by Love: A Grandmothers’ Movenment to Ends AIDS in Africa – Joanna Henry, Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald
- Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History – Kurt Andersen
- Robert Bateman’s Canada – Robert Bateman
- Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
- Leonardo da Vinci – Walter Isaacson
- F**king Apostrophes – Simon Griffin
- All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others – Carol Off