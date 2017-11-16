The 2017 Short Story Advent Calendar Continues To Top Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 12, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed. * +
- This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
- Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +
- Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
- Into the Open (Poetry) – Susan McCaslin
- You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor *
- Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks
- Kat and Meg Conquer the World (Young Adult) – Anna Priemaza *
- Few and Far – Allison Kydd +
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky *
- 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland * Ryan Smyth*
- The Vaccination Picture – Timothy Caulfield *
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *
- The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion-Surprising Observations of a Hidden World – Peter Wohlleben, Jeffrey Masson, Jane Billinghurst
- In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
- The Unravelling: How Our Caregiving Safety Net Came Unstrung – Clem Martini * , Olivier Martini * +
- Calling the Shots – Kelly Hrudey *, Kirstie McLellan Day *
- Searching for Mary Schaffer: Women Wilderness Photography – Colleen Skidmore * +
- Hot Line: How the Legendary of Hull, Hedberg and Nilsson Transformed Hockey and Led the Winnipeg Jets to Greatness – Geoff Kirbyson*Alberta Author