The 2017 Short Story Advent Calendar Continues To Top Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 12, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed. * + This Wound is a World (Poetry) – Billy-Ray Belcourt * + Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * + Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne * Into the Open (Poetry) – Susan McCaslin You Can’t Stay Here – Jasmina Odor * Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks Kat and Meg Conquer the World (Young Adult) – Anna Priemaza * Few and Far – Allison Kydd +

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers