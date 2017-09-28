The Left-Handed Dinner Party by Alberta author Myrl Coulter leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 24, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

The Left-Handed Dinner Party & Other Stories – Myrl Coulter * + In Case I Go – Angie Abdou Blackfoot Country (Poetry) – Walter Hildebrandt * Nostalgia – M. G. Vassanji This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * + Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * + Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach *+ The Alice Network – Kate Quinn A Legacy of Spies – John Le Carre Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning *

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Runaway Wives and Roque Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others – Carol Off Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change – Todd Hirsch, Robert Roach * In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown The Ghost Orchard – Helen Humphreys Collected Tarts and Other Delicacies – Tabatha Southey

* Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher