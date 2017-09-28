The Left-Handed Dinner Party by Alberta author Myrl Coulter leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 24, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- The Left-Handed Dinner Party & Other Stories – Myrl Coulter * +
- In Case I Go – Angie Abdou
- Blackfoot Country (Poetry) – Walter Hildebrandt *
- Nostalgia – M. G. Vassanji
- This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
- Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +
- Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach *+
- The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
- A Legacy of Spies – John Le Carre
- Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning *
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Runaway Wives and Roque Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
- Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
- All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others – Carol Off
- Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande
- Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change – Todd Hirsch, Robert Roach *
- In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
- What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown
- The Ghost Orchard – Helen Humphreys
- Collected Tarts and Other Delicacies – Tabatha Southey
* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher