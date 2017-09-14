November, poems by Alberta’s Jaspreet Singh, leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 10, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. November: Selected Poems – Jaspreet Singh*

2. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

3. The Golden House – Salman Rushdie

4. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

5. A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny

6. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

7. A Column of Fire – Ken Follett

8. Into the Water – Paula Hawkins

9. The Child – Fiona Barton

10. Swing Time – Zadie Smith

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Self Approved: A Guide to Accepting, Loving and Expressing the Person You Truly Are – Kat Trimarco*

2. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande

3. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy – Adam Grant and Sheryl Sandberg

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

6. Decade of Discovery: A Couple’s Adventure that Spanned the Globe – Shahla and Peter Nygaard*

7. Coming Alive: 4 Tools to Defeat Your Inner Enemy, Ignite Creative Expression, and Unleash Your Soul’s Potential – Phil Stutz, Barry Michels

8. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin

9. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice – Bill Browder

10. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher