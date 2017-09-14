November, poems by Alberta’s Jaspreet Singh, leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 10, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. November: Selected Poems – Jaspreet Singh*
2. Glass Houses – Louise Penny
3. The Golden House – Salman Rushdie
4. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
5. A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny
6. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré
7. A Column of Fire – Ken Follett
8. Into the Water – Paula Hawkins
9. The Child – Fiona Barton
10. Swing Time – Zadie Smith
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Self Approved: A Guide to Accepting, Loving and Expressing the Person You Truly Are – Kat Trimarco*
2. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande
3. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy – Adam Grant and Sheryl Sandberg
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
6. Decade of Discovery: A Couple’s Adventure that Spanned the Globe – Shahla and Peter Nygaard*
7. Coming Alive: 4 Tools to Defeat Your Inner Enemy, Ignite Creative Expression, and Unleash Your Soul’s Potential – Phil Stutz, Barry Michels
8. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
9. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice – Bill Browder
10. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher