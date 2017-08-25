The Treasure by Alberta author Suzanne LaMontagne leads Audreys Book’ Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 20, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Treasure – Suzanne Lamontagne*

2. Daimonion – J.P. Jackson*

3. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

4, We All Love the Beautiful Girls – Joanne Proulx

5. Nightingale – Kristin Hannah

6. The Lying Game – Ruth Ware

7. Girl in Snow – Danya Kukafka

8. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

9. Late Show – Michael Connelly

10. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Reality Fitness: An Incremental, Achievable, & Sustainable Weight Loss Method – Angela De Jong*

2. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

3. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from A Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

4. Tales of the Modern Nomad – John Early

5. Preserving on Paper: Seventeenth-Century Englishwomen’s Receipt Books – Kristine Kowalchuk*

6. Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life – Haider Warraich

7. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay

8. The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain – Steven R. Gundry MD

9. The Social Life of Ink: Culture, Wonder, And Our Relationship With The Written Word – Ted Bishop*

10. The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher