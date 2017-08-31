The Alice Network by Kate Quinn tops Audreys Book’ Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 28, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

1. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

2. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry – Fredrik Backman

3. Selection Day – Aravind Adiga

4. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

5. The Cafe by the Sea: A Novel – Jenny Colgan

6. The Force – Don Winslow

7. Men Without Women – Haruki Murakami

8. By Gaslight – Steven Price

9. Rather Be the Devil – Ian Rankin

10. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

1. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

2. Voice in the Wild: A Memoir – Laurie Sarkadi

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. The Glass Castle – Jeanette Walls

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

6. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy – Adam Grant and Sheryl Sandberg

7. Yardwork: The Biography of an Urban Place – Daniel Coleman

8. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

9. The Preservatory: Seasonally Inspired Recipes for Creating and Cooking with Artisanal Preserves – Lee Murphy

10. Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Ackerman