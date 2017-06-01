Among the Walking Wounded by Colonel John Conrad tops Audreys Books list of bestsellers

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 28, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Among the Walking Wounded: Soldiers, Survival, and PTSD – John Conrad*
- Beyond Mile Zero: The Vanishing Alaska Highway Lodge Community – Lily Gontard, Mark Kelly
- Our Place: Changing the Nature of Alberta – Kevin Van Tighem*
- Matters of Life and Death: Public Health Issues in Canada – Andre Picard
- Scarce Heard Amid the Guns – John Conrad*
- The Full Catastrophe: A Memoir – Karen Elizabeth Lee*
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery (Foreword)
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
- Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*
- The Reason You Walk: A Memoir – Wab Kinew
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- Hag-Seed: The Tempest Retold – Margaret Atwood
- One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis
- A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny
- Crying for the Moon – Mary Walsh
- The It Girl and Me: A Novel of Clara Bow – Laini Giles*
- The Color of Our Sky – Amita Trasi
- Into the Water – Paula Hawkins
- Men Without Women – Haruki Murakami
- Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi
* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher