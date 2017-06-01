Among the Walking Wounded by Colonel John Conrad tops Audreys Books list of bestsellers

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 28, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Among the Walking Wounded: Soldiers, Survival, and PTSD – John Conrad* Beyond Mile Zero: The Vanishing Alaska Highway Lodge Community – Lily Gontard, Mark Kelly Our Place: Changing the Nature of Alberta – Kevin Van Tighem* Matters of Life and Death: Public Health Issues in Canada – Andre Picard Scarce Heard Amid the Guns – John Conrad* The Full Catastrophe: A Memoir – Karen Elizabeth Lee* The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery (Foreword) Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett* The Reason You Walk: A Memoir – Wab Kinew

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood Hag-Seed: The Tempest Retold – Margaret Atwood One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny Crying for the Moon – Mary Walsh The It Girl and Me: A Novel of Clara Bow – Laini Giles* The Color of Our Sky – Amita Trasi Into the Water – Paula Hawkins Men Without Women – Haruki Murakami Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi

* Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher