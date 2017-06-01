Among the Walking Wounded by Colonel John Conrad tops Audreys Books list of bestsellers

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 28, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

  1. Among the Walking Wounded: Soldiers, Survival, and PTSD – John Conrad*
  2. Beyond Mile Zero: The Vanishing Alaska Highway Lodge Community – Lily Gontard, Mark Kelly
  3. Our Place: Changing the Nature of Alberta – Kevin Van Tighem*
  4. Matters of Life and Death: Public Health Issues in Canada – Andre Picard
  5. Scarce Heard Amid the Guns – John Conrad*
  6. The Full Catastrophe: A Memoir – Karen Elizabeth Lee*
  7. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery (Foreword)
  8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
  9. Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*
  10. The Reason You Walk: A Memoir – Wab Kinew

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

  1. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
  2. Hag-Seed: The Tempest Retold – Margaret Atwood
  3. One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis
  4. A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny
  5. Crying for the Moon – Mary Walsh
  6. The It Girl and Me: A Novel of Clara Bow – Laini Giles*
  7. The Color of Our Sky – Amita Trasi
  8. Into the Water – Paula Hawkins
  9. Men Without Women – Haruki Murakami
  10. Homegoing – Yaa Gyasi

* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher

