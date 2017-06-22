Alphabet Stage continues to top Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 18, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips* and Denyse V. Hayward*
- Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning *
- Throwing the Diamond Hitch (Poetry) – Emily Ursuliak *
- Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass *
- These are Not Love Poems (Poetry) – Marina Reid Hale *
- Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains – Yasuko Thanh
- Beren and Luthien – J.R.R. Tolkien
- The Dark and Other Love Stories – Deborah Willis *
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- The Girl With All the Gifts – M.R. Carey
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – William Trudell & Lorene Shyba (Eds.), Hon. Patrick LeSage (foreword) *
- Winston Churchill and MacKenzie King: So Similar, So Different – Terry Reardon
- Juliet’s Answer: One Man’s Search for Love and the Elusive Cure for Heartbreak – Glenn Dixon *
- No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
- Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett *
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery (foreword)
- Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson
- 25 Places in Canada Every Family Should Visit – Jody Robbins *
- Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy – Joseph Mercola