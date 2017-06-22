Alphabet Stage continues to top Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 18, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips* and Denyse V. Hayward* Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * Throwing the Diamond Hitch (Poetry) – Emily Ursuliak * Two Times a Traitor (Children’s) – Karen Bass * These are Not Love Poems (Poetry) – Marina Reid Hale * Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains – Yasuko Thanh Beren and Luthien – J.R.R. Tolkien The Dark and Other Love Stories – Deborah Willis * The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood The Girl With All the Gifts – M.R. Carey

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers