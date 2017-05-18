Berlin-Warszawa Express by Eamon McGrath tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 14, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Berlin-Warszawa Express – Eamon McGrath*
2. Fifteen Days – André Alexis
3. Only Leave a Trace: Meditations (Poetry) – Roger Epp*+
4. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*+
5. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware
6. Beartown – Fredrik Backman
7. Liberation Days (Drama) – David Van Belle*
8. The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah
9. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*+
10. Gatekeeper (Young Adult) – Natasha Deen*
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Sex, Drums, Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Hardest Hitting Man in Show Business – Kenny Aronoff
2. Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley,* Graham Hurley,* Steve Sackett*
3. Confederation Drive – Janice MacDonald*+
4. Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher,* Omar Mouallem*
5. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese
6. Welcome to Radio! My Life in Broadcasting, So Far – Bob Layton*
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
8. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy – Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
9. Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria*
10. Expecting Sunshine: A Journey of Grief, Healing, and Pregnancy after Loss – Alexis Marie Chute*
*Alberta Authors
+Alberta Publishers