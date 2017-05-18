Berlin-Warszawa Express by Eamon McGrath tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 14, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Berlin-Warszawa Express – Eamon McGrath*

2. Fifteen Days – André Alexis

3. Only Leave a Trace: Meditations (Poetry) – Roger Epp*+

4. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*+

5. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

6. Beartown – Fredrik Backman

7. Liberation Days (Drama) – David Van Belle*

8. The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah

9. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*+

10. Gatekeeper (Young Adult) – Natasha Deen*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Sex, Drums, Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Hardest Hitting Man in Show Business – Kenny Aronoff

2. Into the Fire The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley,* Graham Hurley,* Steve Sackett*

3. Confederation Drive – Janice MacDonald*+

4. Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher,* Omar Mouallem*

5. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese

6. Welcome to Radio! My Life in Broadcasting, So Far – Bob Layton*

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

8. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy – Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

9. Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria*

10. Expecting Sunshine: A Journey of Grief, Healing, and Pregnancy after Loss – Alexis Marie Chute*

*Alberta Authors

+Alberta Publishers